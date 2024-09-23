Firm with Kettering HQ celebrate five decades serving local businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An industrial door company with its headquarters in Kettering has celebrated its 50th year serving local businesses.

Stanair Industrial Doors is based on the Telford Way Industrial Estate in the town and held a 50th Celebration at Chester House to thank its customers and the wider business community for their support.

“Stanair has come a long way from its initial roots in 1974, but its commitment to providing quality for its customers has never waned.” said Will Smith, Managing Director at Stanair.

“From small beginnings in 1974 we now have depots in Peterborough, Milton Keynes, Rugby and here in Kettering and are very proud of the real difference we make.”

Stanair was established five decades ago with a vision to supply a reliable repair service for industrial and commercial doors which was available 24 hours a day.

It was originally based within the home of Maureen Hill a founder with current Group Chairman, John Standoloft, in Tyringham Newport Pagnell and in The Crescent Kettering,

“Maureen and John soon built a reputation for reliability, quality and a 24-hour service.” Will Smith continued.

“The Crescent Head Office applied for the BS5750 accreditation which would show that all their processes, services and staff provided their customers with the very best and that was the start of Stanair’s 50-year commitment to excellence as standard and quality on call.”

This position as leaders in the industrial door world led to Stanair being asked to create the standards required for the entire industrial door industry.

Whatever challenges have faced the business it has continued to grow and deliver a first-class service to its customers across the community that it serves.

Even in the height of COVID lockdowns, Stanair worked tirelessly as a part of the Critical Services Infrastructure to keep critical business open across their area.

When asked about the next 50 years, Managing Director Will Smith said “We don’t know but one thing for sure is that Stanair will only ever continue to place its customers, its staff and services first.

“Presently the company has 820 years of combined experience within the industrial door trade, you can be sure that ‘Quality on Call’ will remain at the heart of everything Stanair do, now and into the future.”