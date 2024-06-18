Firm unveils new study package for aspiring accountants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next generation of aspiring accountants is being given a huge boost by an established accountancy firm in Northamptonshire.

Elsby & Co, which is based in Rushden, has launched a comprehensive apprenticeship programme to recruit and develop the brightest new talent in its industry.

It guarantees apprentices a structured learning programme, ringfenced learning time, flexible access to courses, support from a dedicated mentor and a recognised qualification at the end of the scheme.

Head of Operations Ann Phillips said: “Everyone’s lives have got busier which means it’s harder to study in our own time than it used to be.

Niamh Standen (2nd left), Sue Halsall (3rd left) and Ann Phillips (2nd right) at a wellness day

“Our trainees attend learning and revision courses during work time, to help them prepare for their exams, because we want to protect our teams’ work-life balance.

“Our approach to study dovetails with our approach to wellbeing and one of our key values – caring for your experience – and for us that starts in the office.”

Elsby & Co works closely with First Intuition, Northampton College and Bedford College to provide AAT apprenticeships for 16 and 18-year-olds, as well as graduate ACCA apprenticeships.

Audit Senior Manager Sue Halsall worked as an audit manager for 22 years and as a training manager before joining Elsby & Co last year where she is a mentor to other staff members.

She said: “We have a fantastic team, ranging from trainees at the start of their career to more senior members of staff, and I relish sharing my years of experience with them.

“It truly is a collaborative team – everyone trains one another and shares their knowledge generously.”

Elsby apprentice Niamh Standen said: “I didn’t think an apprenticeship was the route I wanted to go down, and had my sights set on university.

“I now urge anyone thinking about an apprenticeship to apply for work experience because the week I had here changed my mind completely. Everyone wants the best for you at Elsby & Co and I truly feel part of the team.”

Staff also receive regular 1-2-1s with their line managers and soft skills training delivered through lunchtime learning sessions, podcasts and recorded presentations.

In addition, the team benefits from a comprehensive support package, including flexible working options, a community support scheme, an electric car company car scheme for managers, a bonus scheme and a long service holiday award.

It is also part of a benefits scheme which provides staff with discounts via an app to a range of supermarkets, department stores, cinemas and popular restaurants and bars and its health and wellbeing package includes access to a free GP 24/7 service and a confidential Employee Assistance Programme.

To find out more about joining the firm, email [email protected]