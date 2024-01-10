Finedon eco-manufacturer Fill/Refill supported with £600,000 of financing from Metro Bank

"Fill/Refill’s passion and enthusiasm for protecting the environment is inspiring”

Fill/Refill, a Northamptonshire family-run manufacturer, has received more than £600,000 of financing from Metro Bank to help it achieve its aspirations to be the most responsible closed-loop maker and supplier in the UK.

The pioneering, independent business formulates, designs and creates a range of eco-friendly body, hair, laundry and household cleaning products in returnable and refillable screen-printed glass bottles and bulk containers.

They supply a network of independent zero waste and refill stores around the UK and their products can also be found on rinse and return via the popular Milk & More platform.

Fill/Refill is based in Finedon

All Fill/Refill products are registered with the Vegan Trademark and Cruelty Free approved by Leaping Bunny.

It is also a certified B corporation and members of 1% For The Planet, donating one per cent of turnover to environmental causes.

The deal with Metro Bank is made up of a £600,000 invoice finance facility, a £50,000 overdraft and business credit cards.

Phillip Kalli, founder at Fill/Refill which is based in Finedon, said: “When we were looking for a bank, it was really important for us to find a team of people who could not only help us out with everything we might need as a business customer but also shared our commitment to the environment.

"We’re a manufacturer with a pretty unusual model and we wanted the option of invoice financing, alongside regular business banking facilities.

"Metro Bank were able to support all our idiosyncratic requests.

"Most of all, we were looking for people that believed in what we are doing, with people who listened to our story and got as excited about what we do as we are.”

Tom Kitching, business development director at Metro Bank, said: “We love getting out to meet our customers and learning about what makes them and their business tick.

"By removing the headache of cashflow constraints, which can distract any business owner, we’ve let them focus on what they love, safe in the knowledge that their business banking needs are in safe hands.

"Fill/ Refill’s passion and enthusiasm for protecting the environment is inspiring and we’re delighted to support them on their mission.”