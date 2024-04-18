Financial planning firm shortlisted for illustrious local awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

O’Sullivan Financial Planning has been shortlisted for the Best Enterprising Business Award and the High Growth Business of the Year Award, in recognition of the company’s innovative approach to business, and the way they have contributed to employment growth in the last 12 months.

O’Sullivan Financial Planning has had a momentous year. In June 2023, the company moved from remote working to a 610 square feet converted barn office in Lamport, Northamptonshire.

The team has more than doubled from two advisers to a team of six – three full time staff, three advisers and a part time member of staff. Plus, headcount is expected to increase further in the coming year by five – two new advisers and three support staff.

Conor O'Sullivan

Furthermore, turnover and profit have increased exponentially in the last 12 months, with profit more than doubling in the past two years.

Director Conor O’Sullivan puts much of this recent success down to embracing technology.

He said: “We’re not your typical IFA (Independent Financial Advisor). We embrace technology to make both ours and our clients lives more efficient and have made massive changes to the way we work in the last 18 months, which has resulted in high growth.

“Through utilising AI, investing in a call answering service and recording training videos, we have been able to streamline processes and increase productivity, resulting in higher turnover and profits. This has allowed us to re-invest in the business and enabled us to grow the team and provide better customer service.

“We’ve had an incredible year and our forecasting shows there’s more to come. It is fantastic to be recognised for all that we have achieved as a team and our significant growth has strengthened both the team and the company as a whole. It is an exciting time to be part of O’Sullivan Financial Planning and I am very proud of how far we’ve come and of the impressive service we continue to provide.

“I look forward to the awards ceremony next month and wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards take place on Thursday 2nd May at the Mercure Daventry Court Hotel.