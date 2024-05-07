Financial planning firm scoops Top Accolade hattrick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor O’Sullivan, of O’Sullivan Financial Planning, featured in the latest VouchedFor’s 2024 Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide which recently appeared in The Times.

Listed advisers must have passed all of VouchedFor’s extensive checks and have received at least 10 excellent client reviews during the past 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor, his colleague Laurence Murphy, and the firm itself all qualified for a spot in the highly respected guide after scoring an impressive 5 out of 5 from 144 reviews.

Conor O'Sullivan scoops Top Rated accolade for the third time

Only one other firm in Northamptonshire was included in this year’s roll call.

Conor said: “We are thrilled to be a Top Rated firm in this prestigious guide featured in The Times, determined solely by voluntary client feedback. It is a tremendous honour of which we are very proud.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our clients and to the entire team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that we are one of only two firms in Northamptonshire to get this accolade really shows the difference in our offering compared to a large number of other financial planning firms out there.

“We really do things differently to traditional independent financial advisers by focussing on the client’s life rather than their wealth and finding solutions to help them achieve their goals. It resonates with our clients that we’re not interested in their money but in their dreams and ambitions. Our work can change people’s lives.”