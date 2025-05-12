Female ex-F1 engineer leads sports sustainability firm to King’s Award for Enterprise

Dr. Pace brought her motorsport engineering approach to sports sustainability.

Enovation Consulting, a B Corporation-certified independent sports sustainability consultancy led by former F1 engineer Dr. Cristiana Pace, has received the prestigious 2025 King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. It is the first-ever sports sustainability agency to do so. The award recognises UK-based organisations that have achieved outstanding growth in overseas earnings, relative to business size and associated sector.

Enovation Consulting was founded in 2018 following Dr. Pace’s pioneering PhD investigating and implementing a more data-driven and robust approach to sustainability in motorsport organisations. While early applications included F1 teams, manufacturers, and motorsport federations, the business quickly evolved into an international ESG consultancy working to accelerate changes across the sport sector.

Today, Enovation Consulting offers end-to-end creative, innovative, and data-driven solutions for sports organisations, integrating sustainability best practices into business strategies and enabling clients to deliver on ESG goals.

Dr. Cristiana Pace, Founder and CEO of Enovation Consulting, commented: “Sustainability in sports is all too often overlooked or just perceived as a communication exercise. We work with sports organisations to address sustainability in a robust, impactful, innovative and data-driven way that results in meaningful change. To achieve this, we have remained independent and agile, using what we call the ‘Formula One mindset’.

Enovation Consulting works with sporting teams and organisations around the world.

“Sport has the power to showcase real change, pioneer innovations, and inspire generations. Therefore, it is a fitting platform to drive change and cultural shifts to help tackle the climate crisis.”

Enovation Consulting delivers a wide range of services including sustainability strategies, circular economy initiatives, FIA environmental accreditations, ISO certification (ISO14001, ISO20121), carbon footprint calculations, ESG reporting, sustainable communication, workshops and climate innovation.

As the company has progressed from start-up to scale-up, it has seen substantial growth in international sports rightsholder trade. This has resulted in new opportunities, including servicing sports clients and events from Oceania, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe.

The team’s work has spanned more than 60 organisations across motorsport, football, tennis, sailing and athletics. This includes the FIA®, Silverstone Circuit®, Williams Racing®, World Rally Championship® (WRC), The Princess Grace Foundation®, Mission 44®, ABB®, Formula E®, AS Roma®, Haas F1 Team®, Nitto ATP Finals®, Lega Serie A®, European Club Association® (ECA), F1® GRAND PRIX DU CANADA®, European Athletics® U18 2026, Germany SailGP®, Sydney Motorsport Park®, Saudi Motorsport Company®,Suzuka International Racing Course® and many more. Throughout it all, the company has maintained its independence and ethos.

The King’s Award for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, was renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Award Emblem for the next five years.

Dr. Pace concluded: “We are incredibly honoured to be a recipient of the King’s Award for Enterprise. I would like to thank the entire Enovation Consulting team for their tireless efforts. We have an important privilege and responsibility, aligning some of the world’s foremost sporting competitions with the greatest challenge of our time. We are proud to have been recognised by His Majesty The King and will use this as fuel to motivate our ongoing efforts at home, in the UK, and around the world.”