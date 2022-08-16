Family-run Kettering barber shop celebrates 40 years in town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A barber who has spent more than half his life cutting hair in Kettering is celebrating his shop’s 40th anniversary.

Vince D’Arienzo opened Salon 101 in Rockingham Road in 1982 and has spent countless hours working behind the chair since.

He’s seen hairstyles such as flat tops come and go and others, such as mullets and fades, drop in and out of fashion over the years.

Kettering mayor Cllr Keli Watts celebrates Salon 101's anniversary with staff including owner Vince D'Arienzo, pictured back right.

The 70-year-old remembers first opening his barber shop on what was a Friday 13th – but it proved not to be an unlucky day for him.

He said: "I was very nervous when I started but I have absolutely loved it.

"I was hoping I’d still be here now but to get here is brilliant. It’s a great achievement.”

Vince grew up in Italy, near Naples, and came to the UK when he was 18. He originally lived in Wales before moving to Kettering in 1971.

He worked in barber shops in Market Street and Hawthorn Road before taking the plunge and opening Salon 101 at the age of 30.

It’s a real family firm, with his wife Donna having also worked there alongside him since 1986.

Vince’s nephew Pierino Geranio – the cousin of popular barber Vince Geranio – used to walk past the barber shop on his way home from school as a 13-year-old boy. One day was asked to come in and sweep up and he got a Saturday job – and he’s been there ever since.

And Pierino’s son Santino now also works there in the chair next to his father.

Despite being able to retire Vince said he’ll be carrying on for now.

He said: "I would like to thank all of the customers who have supported me and all of the staff who have worked for me over the years.”

The barber shop celebrated its anniversary on Saturday (August 12) with the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Keli Watts.

On social media she congratulated them on reaching the milestone.