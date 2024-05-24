Family run IT consultancy announces exciting plans for expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family-run IT consultancy 3RS IT Solutions has announced exciting expansion plans just weeks after marking its first anniversary in February.

Wellingborough-based 3RS, which was launched by husband-and-wife team, Steve and Leila Souch in 2023, has enjoyed tremendous success over the past year attracting new clients across Northamptonshire while strengthening its team with six highly-trained engineers.

Now, the couple is looking to extend the company’s reach even further into the East Midlands with the opening of a second branch office at Business Box in Leicester, following the successful opening of offices in Wellingborough and Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director, Steve Souch said: “North Northamptonshire will always be home to 3RS IT Solutions but the opening of our branches in Nottingham and Leicester really positions us as one of the most ambitious and dynamic IT consultancies in the region.

Steve and Leila Souch pictured outside their new office

“We’ve seen considerable growth over the past year, with new clients coming on board and we believe that now is the right time to accelerate our growth and extend our reach and influence into other parts of the East Midlands. The opening of the new office is central to that plan, allowing us to create new jobs in Leicester, which is perfectly located in the heart of England and where demand for our services is high.

“The success of 3RS IT Solutions is down in no small part to the hard work and dedication of the whole team. Our strong family values, together with the team’s considerable expertise, are a winning combination and we can’t wait to see where the opening of our new office takes us.”

Marketing Director, Leila Souch said: “To be able to take this next step in our business – which was set up with our sons Reuben, Riley and Rory – the 3RS - at its heart is very special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At 3RS, family really does mean everything. We’re so much more than just a business - we want to provide livelihoods for our team and their families, create a culture we can all be proud of and first-class service for our clients.