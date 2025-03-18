F W. Abbott Autocentre acquires extra space in Kettering

Kettering’s F.W. Abbott has significantly expanded its operations with the acquisition of an adjacent property. The move is designed to increase service capacity, particularly for MOT testing, and enhance overall customer experience.

The expansion comes as F.W. Abbott, a long-established local business primarily known for servicing DAF trucks, experiences growing demand for its car and van maintenance and MOT services. The new space will allow the garage to increase the number of service bays and expand its storage capabilities, ensuring a wider range of parts are readily available.

"We have seen a consistent increase in customers requiring both Class 4 and Class 7 MOTs, as well as general servicing and repairs," stated Luke Snow, Unit Manager at F W Abbott. "This expansion allows us to meet that demand more efficiently, reducing waiting times and ensuring we can continue to provide a high-quality service."

The acquisition is expected to particularly benefit commercial vehicle operators in the region, as F.W. Abbott Autocentre is a prominent provider of Class 7 MOT testing for light commercial vehicles. The increased capacity will allow for a more streamlined testing process, minimising downtime for local businesses.

F W Abbott is based at Orion Way, Kettering.

In addition to expanding its service capacity, the garage also aims to improve customer facilities. The additional space allows for a more comfortable waiting area and enhanced customer service.

"We are committed to investing in our business and the Kettering community," added Luke Snow. "This expansion is a testament to our dedication to providing reliable and efficient vehicle services to our customers."

See our website www.fwabbott.co.uk