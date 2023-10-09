Excellence, innovation and determination: Northamptonshire’s award-winners are unveiled
Earlier this year more than 170 submissions were made to the county’s newest awards scheme, with these NNBN Awards dedicated to celebrating inspiring individuals, innovative businesses and committed charities across Northamptonshire.
At Friday night’s (7 Oct 2023) awards ceremony, held at Kettering Park Hotel, the finalists gathered and the winners were unveiled.
Ball Corporation, whose cutting-edge, 56,000m² aluminium can-making plant in Barton Seagrave opened at the start of this year, scooped two awards on the night – Business of the Year and The Green Award.
It was also a double celebration for Northamptonshire based organisation No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents. This innovative organisation, which provides family-friendly recipes, food and farming blogs and no-fuss cooking advice, was crowned Start Up Business of the Year, with co-founder Milly Fyfe also winning Business Person of the Year.
Meet all the 2023 NNBN Award winners here:
Charity of the Year
Northampton Saints Foundation
Food & Drink Business of the Year
Mewar Haveli Northampton
Hair & Beauty Business of the Year
Beauty Bar Desborough
Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year
Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
Small Business of the Year
Square Feet Cowork
Business of the Year
Ball Beverage Packaging
Start Up Business of the Year
No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC
Business Person of the Year
Milly Fyfe of No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC
Northamptonshire Tourism Award
Lyveden
Special Recognition Award
Amber Thorpe of Silverstone Leasing
The Green Award
Ball Beverage Packaging
Micro Business of the Year
Dot & Stripe
NNBN Director Simon Cox said “Thank you to everyone who supported us with our first NNBN Awards evening and a huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists. What incredible talent, resilience, creativity and innovation we have here in Northamptonshire, and what a privilege to be able to share and celebrate this.”
NNBN Co-Director Marie Baker said “Thank you again to our judges and our sponsors and to everyone who has supported these awards. The feedback has been exceptional and we already have exciting plans for 2024. Congratulations to all our winners.”
These NNBN awards have been supported by event sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors and by headline sponsors North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.
For more information about the NNBN Awards winners and to see all the finalists, visit https://nnbnawards.co.uk
Here are all the finalists(with the winners highlighted)
Small Business of the Year – sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Kettering
- Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
- Bulwick Village Shop
- O’Sullivan Financial Planning
- Square Feet Cowork
- Wills Consultants
Business of the Year – sponsored by Action Coach Oakham & Kettering
- Ball Beverage Packaging
- Commsave Credit Union
- Elsby & Co
- HR Solutions
- Mannol UK
Start Up Business of the Year – sponsored by Hawsons Chartered Accountants
- 3RS IT Solutions Ltd
- Four Talent Ltd
- Milestone Projects
- No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC
- OT33 Occupational Therapy Services
Business Person of the Year - sponsored by Square Feet Cowork
- Jason Bridger of Ball Beverage Packaging
- Jevgenij Lyzko of Mannol UK
- Keith Wright of K Wright Consultancy Limited
- Martin Steers of NLive Radio
- Milly Fyfe of No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC
Northamptonshire Tourism Award - sponsored by Discover Northamptonshire
- Holiday Inn Express Kettering
- Lyveden
- Northampton Town Centre Hotel
- Trapp’d
Special Recognition Award - sponsored by Tresham College
- Amber Thorpe of Silverstone Leasing
- John Perry of Accommodation Concern
- Kate Coulson from Ena HR & Training
- Marie Nickerson from Holiday Inn Express Kettering
- Paul Meadows from Sends 4 Dad
The Green Award - sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council
- Ball Beverage Packaging
- Food for Thought
- Ganders Goat
- Groundwork Northamptonshire
- Repair Not Replace
Micro Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Nick Freeman Photography
- Daisy Doo’s
- Dot & Stripe
- Lime Design Studio
- Northamptonshire Careers
- Unified Fighting Systems
Charity of the Year - sponsored by Commsave Credit Union
- Baby Basics Northampton
- Northampton Saints Foundation
- Northamptonshire Health Charity
- St Andrews Healthcare
- Teamwork Trust
Food & Drink Business of the Year - sponsored by Groundwork Northamptonshire
- Mewar Haveli
- Mill House Tea Rooms
- Moo Steak
- The Northampton Cheese Company
- Wine Chateau
Hair & Beauty Business of the Year - sponsored by Northants Life
- Beauty Bar Desborough
- Brow Wow Beauty
- QL.
- The Barber Shed Daventry
- The Bird Cage Hair Salon
Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year - sponsored by Brackmills Industrial Estate
- Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
- Blossom Children's Occupational Therapy Ltd
- Go Beyond Challenge
- Kaur Aura
- Unified Fighting Systems