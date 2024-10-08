Exam success adds up for accountancy firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Northamptonshire accountancy firm is celebrating the exam successes of more than half a dozen of its colleagues.

Elsby & Co enables its staff to attend learning and revision courses during work time to prepare for exams and provides extra support through regular 1-2-1s with line managers and soft skills training delivered through lunchtime learning sessions, podcasts and recorded presentations.

And the Rushden-based company’s support for its team has paid off as seven staff members have achieved exam success during the past few months.

Founding partner Carl Elsby said: “Everyone at Elsby plays a part in the service we provide to our clients so it’s very important to us that we support every staff member with their development and growth.

Elsby & Co managing director Claire Emery with senior accountant Lydia Wright

“We never forget that we are on a mission to help our clients in as many ways as we can and to help us achieve that all our staff are encouraged to learn as much as possible.

“We’re thrilled that so many of our team have had exam successes during the past few months. We’re so proud of them and all the hard work they have put in to achieve such fantastic results.

“We’re confident that the wealth of knowledge and experience they have accumulated will benefit both our team and our clients.”

Among those celebrating is senior accountant Lydia Wright who has had a hat-trick of successes. Lydia passed her Strategic Business Leader Exam with a fantastic 80 per cent, having already been successful in her ACCA Advanced Audit and ACCA Strategic Business Reporting exams.

Semi senior accountant Alex Ferdinandez passed Financial Management, trainee Evan Fennell passed Business Strategy and Technology and semi senior accountant Georgia Gant passed her Financial Reporting Exam.

Trainee Niamh Standen smashed her recent exams including her AAT Principles of Bookkeeping Controls Exam, semi senior accountant Katie Simms passed ACA Strategic Business Management and client manager Alice Belcher passed the ACCA Audit exam.