Evolve Estates further expands tenant mix at The Grosvenor Centre

Evolve Estates, part of commercial property and investment collective M Core, has announced the arrival of tenant, Nipa’s Hair & Beauty, at The Grosvenor Centre in Northampton.

Salon, Nipa’s Hair & Beauty, will join the centre later this month on a three-year lease in a 1,163 sq ft unit on Princes Walk.

The new addition to the centre’s line-up follows the announcement that leading fashion retailer, H&M, joining the scheme in a significant 29,160 sq ft unit. New coffee shop, Bewiched, has also opened in a 4,359 sq ft unit at the retail destination.

In addition to new tenant arrivals, popular music and entertainment retailer, HMV, has renewed its lease for another three years on its 2,830 sq ft unit on Princes Walk, demonstrating its confidence in the scheme.

Philip M Murphy, Head of Property & Transactions at Evolve Estates, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Nipa's Hair & Beauty to The Grosvenor Centre, along with H&M and Bewiched. These new tenants further diversify the centre's offering, catering to a wider range of customer preferences.

“We are also pleased with HMV’s decision to renew their lease at this high-footfall destination and are confident that all of these tenants will contribute significantly to the ongoing success of The Grosvenor Centre.”

To find out more about Evolve Estates, please visit evolveestates.com.