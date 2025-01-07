Europa Warehouse raises the bar on industry standards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

3PL fulfilment specialist Europa Warehouse in Corby has boosted its credentials having been awarded AA, the highest rating, from the Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS). This accreditation covers the storage of food and non-food packaging, packaging materials, and consumer products.

The globally recognised accreditation, (part of the British Retail Consortium, the go-to trade association for all UK retailers), marks the latest step in Europa’s warehouse investment programme, ensuring compliance for its retail, e-commerce, and wholesale customers.

This gold standard AA accreditation is a mark of assurance, demonstrating to customers that the highest standards are adhered to in the storage and distribution across the supply chain, providing peace of mind for customers who entrust their goods with Europa Warehouse. It is one of the most prestigious accolades in logistics, providing a framework for managing product safety, integrity, quality, and operational controls.

Dionne Redpath, Chief Operating Officer and Warehouse Divisional Director at Europa Worldwide Group, comments: “The latest accreditation reflects our determination to provide our customers with a complete supply chain management solution that delivers business objectives.

“Having undergone the rigorous audit process required we are delighted to join an elite group of certified global suppliers. This accreditation covers the storage of food and non-food packaging, packaging materials and consumer products - demonstrating our commitment to creating and manufacturing a process of well-designed risk-based product safety management systems.”

The BRCGS is one of the most important industry accreditations, providing the most effective way of showcasing the high standards enforced by the Europa Warehouse team in Corby, and the dedication the senior team has to improve and train their workforce.

Dionne continued: “This shows we meet the highest standards required and that we work to support customers, continually investing in the development of our services to deliver the highest quality.”

Jon Margetts, Head of Facilities & Health & Safety at Europa Warehouse added. “We are pleased to have received the highest British Retail Consortium certification for our Corby warehouse which reflects our continued commitment to customers.”

Europa Warehouse’s £60m Corby facility is capable of storing up to 100,000 pallets and processing up to 50,000 units of goods per day through its £11m automation system. Europa’s total combined portfolio in Dartford, Birmingham, and Corby, offers over 1 million sq. ft of dedicated warehouse and logistics space and are now fully authorised customs warehouses for both wet and dry goods.