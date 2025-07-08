Europa Warehouse is proudly celebrating five years since it opened the doors on its flagship 3PL facility in Corby, at the heart of the ‘Golden Logistics Triangle.’

This milestone is one that not only reflects on a period of significant operational change and growth, but also one that honours the extraordinary resilience and determination of its teams across all three of the 3PL operator’s UK sites in Corby, Dartford, and Birmingham.

Opening in June 2020, when the country was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of Europa’s Corby site - and its journey ever since – has been anything but ordinary. When Europa opened its £60million facility ahead of schedule, it had effectively transformed a former brownfield site on an ex-British Steel quarry that had been dormant for years.

Located on a 25-acre site at Midlands Logistics Park, the ground floor of the warehouse is equivalent to seven Premier League football pitches with 715,000 ft2 dedicated to logistics, with 100,000 pallet spaces. When it opened, Corby effectively doubled Europa Warehouse’s 3PL footprint.

Dionne Redpath COO and Warehouse Divisional Director at Europa Worldwide Group

Over the past five years, the operator has continually invested to create high-quality, innovative and efficient automation and manual 3PL solutions that support a growing list of National and International customers. Today, this flagship site is an award-winning operation, employing 170 local people at the heart of a vibrant and successful logistics landscape.

Five key achievements since launch include:

Processing over five million orders each year

Launched a pioneering shared user automation solution

HMRC Wet and Dry Bond accreditation

AA rating in the Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS) accreditation

Northampton Logistics Awards – winning ‘Big Logistics Company of the Year’ and ‘Health, Safety and Wellbeing’ in 2023, and ‘Logistics Person of the Year’ in 2024.

Europa Warehouse marked this landmark anniversary with a birthday celebration in Corby on Friday 27th June. In addition, and equally important, hardworking colleagues in all three sites were treated to free food and recognition activities, with leadership attending each one to personally thank ‘Team Europa Warehouse’ for its unwavering support, grit and determination through some extraordinary times.

Dionne Redpath addressing the Europa Warehouse team in Corby

Dionne Redpath (FCILT) Chief Operating Officer and Warehouse Divisional Director at Europa Worldwide Group, comments: “It was really important that we took time to mark five successful years in Corby, whilst at the same time saying a huge ‘thank-you’ for the resilience and determination of our amazing teams at each of the 3 sites. Everyone has performed brilliantly, in some very challenging circumstances.

“Despite navigating numerous industry challenges, we have succeeded because of five key things, 1. continued investment 2. dedication to innovation, 3. close customer partnerships

4. strong partner networks, 5. creating a workplace culture where people and ideas thrive.

“Since 2020 this operation and our people have adapted and innovated. One of our core values is ‘do what’s right and not what’s easy’ which is one of the constant drivers for customer satisfaction, and we are continuously developing, with new or better solutions.

Dionne Redpath handing out anniversary cupcakes in Corby.

“Across all three sites, it is important to us that individuals feel inspired and that the teams come together to take pride in their commitment to providing exceptional service for our customers. We’re proud to offer a combination of operational excellence and market leading technology, powered by a passionate team dedicated to exceeding customer expectations."