Ethical enterprise expands with new roles

Corby-based See Limited, which is named after its ethical and sustainability ambitions (Supporting Ethical Enterprise), has launched a recruitment drive this October.

Operating as a holding company for three businesses in the built environment industry sector, See Limited is looking to fill six new roles from apprentice through to graduate level across a range of departments including IT, marketing, commercial and production.

The jobs will be across all three businesses – Inspired Surfaces, Performance Panels and Bousfields - as well as the holding company itself. These new roles follow the recent promotion of Danielle Redgate to Marketing Director of See Limited.

Danielle Redgate and Robert Thompson of See Limited

Danielle said: “My role has already advanced three times since I started working at See Limited in July 2020, progressing from Marketing Manager to Marketing Director.

“It is refreshing to work for a business that embodies its mission and values in everything it does. See Limited is leading by example, encouraging sustainable growth and evolving to always be better and this is reflected in its approach to its people too.

“I am grateful to have joined at such an exciting time and have the opportunity to set the marketing foundations for all three businesses, positioning new products and communicating the key messages as well as growing my team. Now, as Marketing Director, I can be part of the management team leading growth across the Group, which is just amazing.”

See Limited CEO, Robert Thompson, added: “Danielle has become an integral part of See’s management team with her multiple talents, dedication and personality contributing significantly to the Group and the culture over the past three years. Danielle will play a pivotal role in supporting the commercial direction of the Group as it continues to grow and evolve.”

Commercial direction, growth and evolution are also reasons behind the current recruitment drive, which will see six people join the team with five of these roles being based at the See Limited head office in Corby and one in Halifax, West Yorkshire where Performance Panels Limited is based.

Danielle said: “These new roles should attract a variety of individuals looking to build a career and grow with a company that supports ethical enterprise. We are particularly keen to hear from those who can bring new ideas and make an impact on our businesses. We may be an SME operating in one of the UK’s largest industries, but we have big ambitions.”