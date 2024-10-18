Entries open for Wellingborough & East Northants Chamber Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Wellingborough & East Northants Chamber of Commerce has officially opened entries for the 2024 Business Awards, offering local businesses the opportunity to take centre stage and be recognised as the best in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With brand new categories launched this year, the awards are set to celebrate the biggest success stories in business — whether you're driving innovation, giving back to the community, or setting the standard for growth and leadership. Could you or your business be the one to take home a trophy?

The Chamber Business Awards 2024 are designed to reflect the full spectrum of business success, from large-scale achievements to significant community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only open to Chamber members but also to any business or individual operating in the Wellingborough or East Northamptonshire area, or any business or individual having a substantial commercial interest in the area, these awards celebrate excellence and innovation, focusing on how businesses are making pioneering strides and contributing to the prosperity of the local economy.

Winners of the 2023 Business Awards

Donna French, Chamber President and Centre Manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “The Chamber Business Awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the remarkable talent, innovation and dedication of businesses and individuals in our borough. It is an honour to be able to celebrate the success stories that make our local business community thrive.”

New Categories for 2024:

· Business of the Year – Recognises the top-performing business across all industries for its exceptional growth, innovation, leadership, and community engagement.

· Entrepreneur of the Year – Celebrates individuals who have demonstrated risk-taking and innovation while making a significant impact on their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Small Business of the Year – Honours the vital role small businesses play in the local economy, shining a light on their achievements.

· Community Impact Award – Highlights businesses that have gone above and beyond in their corporate social responsibility and community contributions.

· Innovation in Business Award – Acknowledges forward-thinking businesses that have embraced innovation in their products, services, or operations.

Those interested in entering the awards must demonstrate excellence in these categories, with an emphasis on how they have contributed to innovation and the growth of the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to celebrating business success, the Chamber also invites businesses across the borough, not just Chamber members, to sponsor the Business Awards. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the awards ceremony and each award category, offering businesses a chance to increase their visibility and support the thriving local business community.

Donna added: “Whether it's sponsoring the event or a specific award, sponsorship gives businesses a unique way to show their support and connect with the local businesses.”

The Business Awards breakfast ceremony will take place on Friday 6 December, at Harrowden Hall, home of Wellingborough Golf Club, Great Harrowden.

To enter the Chamber Business Awards or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit: wencc.co.uk/awards/