The world’s largest vehicle rental firm looks set to open a branch on the edge of Kettering.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car – which operates almost 10,000 sites in more than 100 countries – wants to expand by opening at Cransley Park just off Junction 8 of the A14.

They’ve submitted a bid to North Northamptonshire Council to erect a modular building, to use as a rental vehicle office and wash bay, with car parking.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car hopes to open a branch in Kettering

The plan, which could be approved next month, would create the equivalent of eight full-time jobs.

A planning statement said: "Enterprise’s proposed rental vehicle premises will both compliment and support the range of uses being brought forward at the wider business park and the western side of Kettering.”

The firm currently has branches in nearby Wellingborough and Northampton but now hopes to open in Kettering, near Cransley Park’s Costa Coffee drive-thru.

The site would be able to accommodate between 50 and 60 rental vehicles, including cars and vans, within dedicated parking spaces and would also incorporate rental vehicle drop-off lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the planning statement added: “However, for this site to operate effectively Enterprise would expect that around 90 per cent of rental vehicles available from this site to be in use, and away from site, at any one time.