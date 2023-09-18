News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Employment Law Bills – as easy as ABC?

An award-winning human resources consultancy are helping business owners navigate significant impending employment law changes with a new, handy A-Z guide.
By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kettering-based HR Solutions have put together an online reference manual to provide vital information to companies trying to make sense of the forthcoming legal changes which may impact their organisations.

The Employment Bills A-Z for Employers covers all the upcoming Bills from Artificial Intelligence to Fertility Treatment and Sunday Trading to Whistleblowing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also gives details about key topics such as the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill and the Worker Protection Bill.

HR Solutions have created a handy A-Z on Employment Law BillsHR Solutions have created a handy A-Z on Employment Law Bills
HR Solutions have created a handy A-Z on Employment Law Bills
Most Popular

In HR Solutions’ 2023 SME Business Survey, 44% of participants stated they need further support on employment law. Since the survey was conducted, the company’s experts have provided seminars, webinars and supporting materials to assist business owners in understanding the legal aspects of managing a workforce.

Each year, the SME Survey provides a pulse check on the small business landscape. HR Solutions look at how the previous year has impacted businesses and use the results to predict key factors for the year ahead, sharing insight on how to leverage opportunities, and overcome challenges.

The results of the annual survey inform the support and resources that HR Solutions provide for their customers and the wider business community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HR Solutions CEO Greg Guilford said: “There are several Bills which are likely to impact employers over the coming months. One of which is the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, which could bring one of the biggest shake ups to UK employment law for a long time.

“Many HR professionals admit they do not fully understand the implications of the EU Reform Bill, despite the implications that changes could have on all businesses throughout the UK, not just SMEs.

“If you require support with updating your company handbook and policies, our expert team can provide ongoing support, or assist with one-off projects, contact us to find out more.”

You can view the A-Z guide at https://www.hrsolutions-uk.com/employment-bills-a-z-for-employers/.