Employer of the Year accolade for Northants IT consultancy

A Wellingborough-based IT consultancy has scooped up the Employer of the Year award at this year’s Baltic Apprenticeships Awards.

3RS IT Solutions, which provides IT solutions to customers, was awarded the accolade earlier this month in recognition of the company going above and beyond to help grow skills, build careers and make a real difference to those working in the IT sector.

Hosted by local apprenticeship provider, Baltic Apprenticeships, the Baltic Apprenticeships Awards celebrate the people empowering apprenticeships, shining a spotlight on the learners, employers and coaches who go above and beyond.

A big advocate of apprenticeships after its managing director Steve Souch started his own career as an apprentice, the company earlier this year celebrated supporting its 20th apprentice. In the last two years alone, the company has worked with five apprentices.

Pictured are Chloe Brabbins, Ethan Malvern and Riley Harvey of 3RS IT Solutions with the Employer of the Year award. Photo: 3RS IT Solutions

Commenting on the award win Leila Souch, marketing director at 3RS IT Solutions, said: “We are incredibly proud that we have been named as Employer of the Year at the Baltic Apprenticeships Awards.

“We’ve worked with Baltic Apprenticeships for over a decade and, in that time, we’ve welcomed some brilliant, talented individuals into our team.

“A huge thank you goes out to the whole Baltic team for their continued support. We truly value this partnership and look forward to many more years of working together.”

For more information about 3RS IT Solutions, visit 3rs-it.co.uk