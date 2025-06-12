In the past two years we have purchased two new Omag saws also built a new factory on our site to house the saws. We would like to showcase the stonemasonry business going into the future, while still keeping a hand in the traditional skill of a stonemason, which is a combination of practical skills, knowledge, and physical carving.
Embracing the future, while keeping traditional skills
We are a stonemason company based in Weldon, Corby, a family run business. Weldon Stone was established in 1977 by Derrick Dunn (father) and Peter Dunn (son). The company is now in the hands of Peter's son Jack Dunn.