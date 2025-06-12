Templatingplaceholder image
Embracing the future, while keeping traditional skills

By Rhona Dickie
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 14:56 BST
We are a stonemason company based in Weldon, Corby, a family run business. Weldon Stone was established in 1977 by Derrick Dunn (father) and Peter Dunn (son). The company is now in the hands of Peter's son Jack Dunn.

In the past two years we have purchased two new Omag saws also built a new factory on our site to house the saws. We would like to showcase the stonemasonry business going into the future, while still keeping a hand in the traditional skill of a stonemason, which is a combination of practical skills, knowledge, and physical carving.

Hand Carving

Hand Carving Photo: Submitted

Hand Carving

Hand Carving Photo: Submitted

OMAG BLADE 5AR at work

OMAG BLADE 5AR at work Photo: Submitted

Programming wizard at work!

Programming wizard at work! Photo: Submitted

