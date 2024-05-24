Elm Bank Care Home celebrates kind flower donation from Morrisons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Barchester Elm Bank care home, in Kettering, were thrilled to have received a lovely donation of beautiful flowers from the local Morrisons store in Kettering in mark of the Chelsea Flower Show.

The residents and staff at Elm Bank were touched by the kindness and generosity of the local Morrisons store in Kettering. Julia Wilson, who is the Community Champion for the Morrison’s store kindly organised the donation in mark of the Chelsea Flower Show. The wonderful blooms of flowers were distributed throughout the home to create amazing displays for all to enjoy. Residents and staff have commented on the array of blooms provided and the beautiful smell of fresh flowers is simply divine.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It is acts like these that remind us of the importance of working together within the community. We all know how much this loving donation of flowers will mean to our residents and staff. We cannot thank Morrisons enough for the smiles they have provided on the faces of both residents and staff, we have many keen residents who enjoy the Chelsea Flower Show and this beautiful donation is in fitting time to mark the occasion.”

