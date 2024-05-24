Elm Bank Care Home celebrates kind flower donation from Morrisons
and live on Freeview channel 276
The residents and staff at Elm Bank were touched by the kindness and generosity of the local Morrisons store in Kettering. Julia Wilson, who is the Community Champion for the Morrison’s store kindly organised the donation in mark of the Chelsea Flower Show. The wonderful blooms of flowers were distributed throughout the home to create amazing displays for all to enjoy. Residents and staff have commented on the array of blooms provided and the beautiful smell of fresh flowers is simply divine.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It is acts like these that remind us of the importance of working together within the community. We all know how much this loving donation of flowers will mean to our residents and staff. We cannot thank Morrisons enough for the smiles they have provided on the faces of both residents and staff, we have many keen residents who enjoy the Chelsea Flower Show and this beautiful donation is in fitting time to mark the occasion.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.