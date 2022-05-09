Eight of the best dog groomers in Northamptonshire, as recommended by you

Even our pooches deserve a good pamper every now and again.
We asked our readers to recommend the best dog grooming businesses in Northamptonshire so, if you have noticed your furry companion has been looking a tad unkempt recently, check out some of the county’s most popular choices:
1. Buffy's Doggy Day Spa
Buffy's Doggy Day Spa, based in Billing Garden Village, was the most popular choice with our readers. One reader said: "Jenny is so sweet and always takes good care of my noisy pup." Another reader said: "Taken Buster to see Jenny for over eight years. Wouldn't take him anywhere else." Contact Buffy's Doggy Day Spa by calling 07563 141415.
Photo: Buffy's Doggy Day Spa
2. Clock Tower Tails
Another highly popular choice with our dog loving readers was Clock Tower Tails, based near Riverside. Each of their grooms even include an adorable photo with an aesthetic backdrop at the end! One reader said: "Sal has done a wonderful job with my two dogs every time. One can be very fidgety, the other very anxious but she always finds a way put them at ease. I would highly recommend her." Another reader said: "Our Connie is anxious about everything especially the bath. She loves going to see Sal to have a bath and groom and she even likes getting her photo taken at the end." To contact Clock Tower Tails, call 07850 013693.
Photo: Nick Wallington
3. Angelic Dogs by Zoe
Our most popular answer in the North Northamptonshire area is Angelic Dogs by Zoe, based in Rushden. They offer obedience classes, agility, grooming, dog walking and pet visits. One reader said: "Angelic Dogs by Zoe is the one and only groomer for my very timid yorkie. We’ve used Zoe for seven years and wouldn’t go anywhere else - always looks and smells gorgeous and is a happy chappy when I pick him up." Another reader said: " Martha always looks stunning after her groom and loves to strut her stuff showing off her new haircut. They work wonders; she is terrified of the drier and has skin problems and is always well looked after." Contact Angelic Dogs by Zoe on 07785 569983.
Photo: Angelic Dogs by Zoe
4. Courtney's Canines
Courtney's Canines, based in Kettering, also came highly recommended by our readers. One happy regular said: "Courtney’s Canine’s ️is amazing! My two rescue dogs hated being groomed until they went to Courtney." Get in touch with Courtney's Canines by calling 07568 540866.
Photo: Courtney's Canines