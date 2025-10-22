Workers at Corby’s Tata Steel site in Weldon Road have been informed of a round of redundancies as part of a restructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tata is proposing to make 57 roles redundant at the historic steel tube plant as it closes one of its mills.

The six inch tube mill’s closure was necessitated by the £30m Project Aurora, which brought together the six inch and cold formed tube plants under one roof.

Workers were told the news yesterday (Tuesday, October 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

57 job losses are proposed at Tata in Corby

A source told our reporter they have been offered voluntary redundancies with a £15,000 minimum payout.

The job losses are part of 2,800 announced last year amid the major changes at Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, which has historically supplied coil to Corby.

The consultation will begin immediately ahead of the major changes which will take place in 2026.

It brings the number of steel workers in Corby down to just 304 – the lowest number for nearly 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File image. NW.

A statement from Tata Steel said: “As part of Tata Steel’s previously announced UK-wide restructuring programme, the company has confirmed proposals to reduce its Corby-based workforce to 304 employees, which is expected to result in 57 redundancies in 2026.

"This comes as the site nears completion of its £30 million investment to modernise its operations and strengthen its long-term competitiveness.

“The Corby site’s investment programme, Project Aurora, has included a new warehouse facility, the installation of low carbon-emission induction furnaces, the sale for regeneration of the old West works, and the installation of a state-of-the-art combination tube mill.

"These investments are helping to create a more efficient, sustainable and competitive operation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works manager Marcus Bowman said: “As our technology investment programme nears completion, we are reconfiguring our operations to reflect a more efficient footprint and changing market conditions. Unfortunately this means we need to propose a reduction in our workforce numbers.

“We are very much hoping these reductions can be achieved through natural attrition and voluntary redundancy wherever possible.

“It is always difficult when such changes have to be made, especially with a loyal and longstanding workforce such as ours, but our focus must be on securing the long-term sustainability of Corby steelworks and creating a business that is fit for the next generation.”

Consultation with the company’s trades union partners is expected to start immediately.