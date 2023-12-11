Don’t be sour – help raise cash for Rushden charity with renowned bread makers

A home made bakers of delicious loaves has joined in a corporate fundraising campaign with the charity Serve.

Renata Balch, founder of The Homemade Bread Company, based in Rushden, makes delicious and healthy artisan breads and has kindly offered to help raise funds for Serve, which helps older people and adults with disabilities to live independent lives.

She said: “When it came to food, I always made an effort to cook healthy food made from fresh ingredients, and to have homemade bread was always very important to me.

“I love the smell of freshly baked bread in the house, the feeling of creating and sharing something special, made with so much love for and with your family.

Seyfettin, from the Food Centre, with bread maker Renata and Serve fundraising manager Nick Tite

“Knowing that it’s healthy, without any chemicals, just felt right. Over the years, I have visited many farmers’ markets and bought many artisan breads.

“However, I have never come across bread that is similar to mine. That’s how this idea of baking and selling my special bread came to me one day while sitting on a sofa with my baby next to me.”

She said, that from the beginning of December, she aimed to help raise money for Serve by offering to the local public following:

• Two loaves of sourdough bread for the price of £8, of which £1 will go to Serve. • Home-made mince pies a box of two at £5, of which £1 will go to Serve, a box of four at £9, of which £2 will go to charity, or a box of six at 12, of which £2 will go to charity.

Some of the goodies on offer

Orders can be placed by filling out the order form on The HMBCo website www.thehmb.co.uk or by texting 07432 099 535. And there will also be a collection point at the new Rushden Food Centre, (in the old Peacocks store), in High Street, Rushden.

Fundraising manager at Serve Nick Tite said: “Paul Hollywood described Renata’s bread as ‘beautiful’- having tasted it I can confirm how delicious it is!

“We are delighted to be working with Renata and hope to develop this partnership to help raise money.

“The community is always quick to support Serve and I’m sure that will be the case here too.”

To find out more visit the Serve website and Facebook page and the company’s own website and social media feeds, which you can find here - The Homemade Bread Company, Northamptonshire | Real Bread Made To Order (thehmb.co.uk)