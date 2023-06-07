News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Domino's opens its new Desborough store

It’s opened today
By Sam Wildman
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read

The ribbon was cut to mark the opening of Desborough’s new Domino’s takeaway today (Wednesday).

The pizza firm has created 25 new jobs after opening the store, which is open seven days a week, in Station Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To celebrate they are offering customers 50 per cent off all pizzas ordered on their app and a number of deals on two topping pizzas when customers collect in-store.

The new store is now openThe new store is now open
The new store is now open
Most Popular

Simran Singh, regional manager at Desborough Domino’s said: “We’re excited to have opened our new store in Desborough, which has brought 25 new jobs to the local area.

"We can now deliver our delicious menu to even more pizza fans and our modern new store offers great collection deals for those looking for a convenient treat.

"We’re really looking forward to settling in and building strong relationships with the local community, helping to deliver a better future through food people love.”

Related topics:Station Road