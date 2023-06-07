The ribbon was cut to mark the opening of Desborough’s new Domino’s takeaway today (Wednesday).

The pizza firm has created 25 new jobs after opening the store, which is open seven days a week, in Station Road.

To celebrate they are offering customers 50 per cent off all pizzas ordered on their app and a number of deals on two topping pizzas when customers collect in-store.

The new store is now open

Simran Singh, regional manager at Desborough Domino’s said: “We’re excited to have opened our new store in Desborough, which has brought 25 new jobs to the local area.

"We can now deliver our delicious menu to even more pizza fans and our modern new store offers great collection deals for those looking for a convenient treat.