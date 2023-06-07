Domino's opens its new Desborough store
The ribbon was cut to mark the opening of Desborough’s new Domino’s takeaway today (Wednesday).
The pizza firm has created 25 new jobs after opening the store, which is open seven days a week, in Station Road.
To celebrate they are offering customers 50 per cent off all pizzas ordered on their app and a number of deals on two topping pizzas when customers collect in-store.
Simran Singh, regional manager at Desborough Domino’s said: “We’re excited to have opened our new store in Desborough, which has brought 25 new jobs to the local area.
"We can now deliver our delicious menu to even more pizza fans and our modern new store offers great collection deals for those looking for a convenient treat.
"We’re really looking forward to settling in and building strong relationships with the local community, helping to deliver a better future through food people love.”