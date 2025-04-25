Director celebrates milestone 40 years at Northants company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Board director of a group holding company operating in the built environment industry is marking an incredible four decades of service.

Jeff Thompson is celebrating the milestone achievement at See Limited in Corby, having joined the fabrication arm of the business, Bousfields, in the spring of 1985.

Originally founded by William Reginald Bousfield, who set up shop with his daughter Joan and later his sons Peter and Ken, after the Second World War, Bousfields were early champions of Trespa® TopLab®, the scientific surface solution, in the UK.

In his role, Jeff helped to transform the working environment, bringing in a more professional atmosphere to the way its fabrication arm operated, while building a strong partnership with Trespa®, a premier developer of high-quality panels based in The Netherlands.

Pictured are Daniel McNerney, managing director and Jeff Thompson, Board director at See Limited

Today, See Limited is a growing name in the UK built environment industry, working across sectors including commercial, retail and interior design through the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels.

Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited, who has worked with Jeff for more than eight years, said: “Jeff’s loyalty, leadership and presence have shaped See Limited in ways that go far beyond his role.

“From the early days of managing the commercial side of our business including supplier relationships and our partnership with Trespa®, to helping establish our Group holding company, See Limited in 2016, Jeff’s legacy is woven into the fabric of our company.

“His leadership style, his integrity, and his unwavering support for the team have helped define what it means to be part of See Limited. We have always been a business centred around family and Jeff has been integral in supporting that and ensuring that ethos has not been lost down the years.”

Speaking on his 40-year anniversary, Jeff Thompson said: “I believe that ethics and fair play should always be at the heart of how we should work, not just on an individual level, but as a business. We may occasionally fail but having a commitment to these values should enable us to fail less.

“At See Limited, we continue to build a legacy where doing the right thing defines this culture and isn’t simply a tick-box exercise, it’s how we treat our suppliers, support our customers, and look after our people.

“I hope that I have played a part in shaping this culture in a way that passes on such values as I genuinely believe that these have immense benefits to individuals, to team success and acknowledges our responsibility to the wider community.”

Jeff continued: “Joining Ken and his brother Peter at Bousfields 40 years ago I recognised their honourability and family values. They were honest, trustworthy and a joy to work with.

“So, after 40 years I really hope I’ve managed, in some way, to have passed on the baton of these values for future successes and enjoyment of my colleagues working at See Limited.”