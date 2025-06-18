Diagnostic data tool ‘ARC’ proves a hit with fleet managers

Advanced Remote Connectivity (ARC), the proactive approach to SMR introduced by Grosvenor, has been found to significantly increase vehicle uptime – improving fleets’ operational efficiency whilst reducing costs.

Grosvenor's data shows that ARC's diagnostic monitoring can cut unplanned downtime by up to 20%, saving about three days of technical downtime per vehicle annually.

Additionally, the early detection of technical issues allows fleets to avoid critical damage, significantly improving vehicle uptime and reducing maintenance costs.

ARC, which provides essential data, such as engine management lights and service due alerts, supports automated workflows and predictive alerts enabling fleet operators to optimise servicing schedules, extend vehicle life and increase driver satisfaction.

Giles Bolton, sales director at Grosvenor

Giles Bolton, sales director at Grosvenor, said: “The stats highlight how our ARC SMR tool is helping fleet managers dramatically reduce vehicle downtime by delivering a more proactive approach to SMR.

“Cost and time savings associated with optimal vehicle health is priceless, and real-time data from ARC allows our maintenance teams to manage our client’s fleets with greater proactivity and drive business efficiency.”

Grosvenor recently launched ARC with Targa Telematics to offer customers a proactive SMR solution, reducing vehicle downtime and fleet costs.

Fleet vehicles are connected to ARC via Grosvenor’s OSCAR system triggering upcoming variable service timings and maintenance issues.

Benefits of this include proactive coordination of servicing and repairs; ensuring essential repairs are proactively managed; enhancing vehicle reliability, reducing costs, supporting warranty claims and receiving notifications of vehicle warning lights.

Giles added: “Cost and time savings are driving the success of this new data diagnostic tool, delivering in-depth visibility into vehicle health, service schedules and driving behaviours, in real-time. With this tool, we aim to assist fleet managers better manage costs at a critical time for businesses.”