Desborough staff praised as VPK Packaging UK & Ireland celebrates accreditation success at Northamptonshire site

Staff have been praised for their ‘hard work and dedication’ in securing a globally recognised accreditation.

VPK Packaging UK & Ireland, part of VPK Group, is celebrating accreditation success at its Desborough site after receiving the BRCGS Packaging Materials certification and the ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system certification.

Steven Panter, quality and compliance manager at VPK UK & Ireland, said: “Achieving both BRCGS and ISO 14001 certifications at our Desborough facility is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication.

"These certifications not only validate our processes but also reinforce our commitment to quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

The BRCGS Packaging Materials certification, recognised globally and benchmarked by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), provides a robust framework for producing safe packaging materials and managing product quality to meet customer requirements and legal compliance.

The BRCGS Packaging Materials certification for its Desborough site means all VPK sites in the UK and Ireland continue to hold it.

ISO 14001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system (EMS).

It provides a framework that an organisation can follow to manage environmental aspects, fulfil compliance obligations, and address risks and opportunities.

Steven added: “These achievements showcase VPK's commitment to delivering safe, high-quality packaging solutions while upholding environmental stewardship.

"We are proud to provide our customers with packaging solutions that meet the highest standards.”

These certifications align with VPK's broader sustainability goals and its mission to deliver packaging solutions that are both innovative and environmentally responsible.

VPK Group was established in 1935 and is an international packaging supplier consisting of more than 7,500 people spread across 60 plants in 20 countries.

It now incorporates three divisions: VPK Packaging, an international supplier of corrugated packaging; VPK Paper, producing high-quality recycled paper for packaging purposes; and Corex, a leading manufacturer of cores and tubes for industrial winding purposes.