Delivering joy this Christmas – AIT Home Delivery Northampton donate and distribute thousands of toys for Children this festive season

Big-hearted business AIT Home Delivery is helping to make Christmas more magical for thousands of children this festive season, delivering perfect presents to those most in need.

The logistics specialists have been coordinating Christmas collections of donated toys at the company’s headquarters in Northampton and across all its depots nationwide, in the drive to bring joy to children across the county and beyond.

Acting as Santa’s little helpers, AIT Home Delivery staff from across the UK have been donating new toys to ensure countless children receive a special gift at Christmas, including those spending the festive season in the children’s ward at Northampton General Hospital and Rainbows Hospice.

The caring company is going the extra mile this winter making special seasonal deliveries after pledging its support for Northampton Town Football Club’s Christmas Toy Campaign, which also provides presents for The Children’s Trust in Northamptonshire.

AIT Home Delivery loading a selection of the donated toys.

AIT Home Delivery donated its industry-leading services to ensure the safe transportation of the thousands of new toys which have been generously gifted by its team members, Cobblers fans and local businesses, as part of the football club’s annual toy collection staged at Sixfields Stadium.

Samuel Scott, AIT Home Delivery Sales Director, said: “We are extremely honoured and privileged to be partnering up with Northampton Town Football Club this winter for their Christmas Toy Campaign. It is wonderful to be able to help spread some joy in our communities this Christmas.”

Vicki Barber, AIT Home Delivery Head of People and Engagement, added: “Big-hearted team members at all our AIT Home Delivery sites up and down the country, have not only been donating gifts for the campaign but are also incredibly proud to be supplying the essential transport to make sure all the toys get to the children in Northamptonshire and across the UK.”

Northampton Town Football Club players joined the team from AIT Home Delivery to help handover piles of presents destined to bring children Christmas cheer on December 25th.

Pictured at Northampton General Hospital’s Disney Ward is Vicki Barber, AIT Home Delivery Head of People and Engagement with Play Assistant Gemma Butcher, Play Team Lead Emma Fee and James Langer, AIT Home Delivery Business Development Manager.

AIT Home Delivery team helped handover multiple presents to the Disney Ward at Northampton General Hospital before distributing donated toys to The Children’s Trust in Northamptonshire and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.