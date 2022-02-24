Delight as Post Office services restored to Broughton

Post Office services have been restored to Broughton almost two years after the previous branch shut.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Broughton Post Office re-opened with a counter alongside the retail counter of the Broughton Corner shop at 44 High Street.

It's just down the road from the former branch at 19 High Street, which closed in April 2020.

The new Post Office service at Broughton Corner.

The opening hours of the new branch in the village near Kettering are: Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm, Saturdays from 7am to 5pm and Sundays from 9am to 2pm.

Customers of the UK's main banks can access their accounts at the new branch, where services will include bill payments, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage and home shopping collections and returns.

Anthony Bayley, the Post Office's network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Broughton as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.