Decorating store opens in Kettering after £175,000 investment

A decorating firm with 20 stores around the region has opened a new branch in Kettering after a £175,000 investment.

Kent Blaxill, which sells paint, wallpaper and decorating tools, has opened its doors at Vista Park on the Telford Way Industrial Estate.

The family-firm, which has more than 180 years of experience trading in the sector, has created three jobs by opening the store.

Staff and guests at the new Kettering store including mayor of Kettering, Cllr Scott Edwards, cutting the ribbon. Credit: Kent Blaxill

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Kettering mayor Cllr Scott Edwards.

Kent Blaxill's managing director, James Park, said: "Opening a store in Kettering has been on our agenda for a number of years, so it was very pleasing to see the doors open.

"Our ethos is based on quality products, fair pricing and customer service and we know this will be attractive to quality tradesmen, interior decorators and DIY enthusiasts across Kettering and the surrounding areas.

"We’ve invested over £175,000 in this new store, creating three new jobs, and bringing a new decorating offering to Kettering.

"We look forward to forming new relationships over the coming months as, ultimately, that is what successful business is about.”

In the spring the firm will be opening a new store in Thurrock as they continue to expand across the eastern region.