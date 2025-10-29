Daventry woman highly commended at Logistics Awards

An employee from Amazon in Daventry has won a highly commended award at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards 2025, which celebrates the very best of the logistics sector from across the region.

Sonia Marshall, General Manager’s Assistant at Amazon in Daventry, was nominated in the Community Engagement Initiative category in recognition of her work with numerous charities and schools in the area.

In 2025, the team at Amazon in Daventry spent over 600 hours volunteering and donated £20,000 in grants and manual donations to charities throughout Northamptonshire.

Some of the organisations that have benefited from Amazon’s community work include Northamptonshire Carers, Daventry Foodhub, Baby Basics, McCarthy Dixon, and Buckby Library & Hub.

Alex Barrett, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Sonia for her achievement at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards. Volunteering and community work are some of the highlights of working at Amazon, and Sonia is central to all the great work we do that makes such a difference.”

Sonia Marshall added: “I’m grateful to have been invited to the awards this year and absolutely thrilled with my highly commended accolade. I genuinely love what I do, and I’d like to say a big thank you to the team at Amazon in Daventry for their support!”

Charlotte Patrick from the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards, said: “Our Community Engagement Initiative category celebrates those in the logistics sector whose community work makes a huge impact. We were impressed by Sonia and the Amazon team’s commitment to engaging with so many community stakeholders - well done.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 12 million surplus goods to over 800,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.