Dallas Scott Davey strengthens its estate and farm offering in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading specialist in agricultural and commercial insurance, Dallas Scott Davey (DSD), has appointed Toby Baker as part of its strategic growth and ongoing specialisation in estates and farm insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby, a highly experienced rural risks insurance broker, will be an integral part of the Lincoln team, heading up the company’s expansion into Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties.

Toby lives in Pilton, Northamptonshire, and joins DSD, which is part of the TL Dallas Group, following a long and successful career at Lycetts. He will focus on serving farming and estate clients across Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of DSD’s expansion strategy, the company also plans to establish a satellite office within a livestock mart, providing a local physical presence to better serve clients in the region.

Toby Baker from Dallas Scott Davey.

“I’m thrilled to be joining DSD at such an exciting time for the business,” said Toby. “The family and employee-owned company’s commitment to providing specialist agricultural insurance solutions aligns perfectly with my experience and passion for supporting rural businesses. I look forward to growing the client base and offering tailored insurance solutions across the region.”

Ed Davey, co-founder of DSD, said: “Toby’s wealth of experience in farm and estate insurance makes him a fantastic addition to the team. His deep understanding of rural risks and his commitment to outstanding client service will be instrumental in strengthening our presence beyond our Lincolnshire heartland. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Since its launch in Lincolnshire in late 2021, DSD has rapidly expanded, establishing a strong client base across the UK. The firm operates from Plowright House, located on the University of Lincoln’s former agricultural campus at the Riseholme Estate - an ideal hub for an agricultural insurance specialist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to its expertise in agricultural insurance, DSD also offers specialist insurance solutions for businesses, with a particular focus on the health and care sector and sports clubs.

Toby Baker from Dallas Scott Davey.

With a growing team and an emphasis on exceptional customer care, the firm continues to expand its footprint, and has recently partnered with the Lincolnshire Football Association, Lincoln City Football Club and the Lincolnshire Care Association to provide a range of insurance solutions.

For more details visit: https://www.tldallas.com/dallas-scott-davey/