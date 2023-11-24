Curry houses win Best in Northamptonshire gongs at prestigious awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kushboo, in High Street, Burton Latimer and Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexander Terrace, Kingsthorpe picked up accolades at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards.
Kushboo won Best Indian Restaurant in Northamptonshire, while Kingsthorpe Spice won Best Indian Takeaway in Northamptonshire.
The annual event recognises the top curry houses in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.
Almost 500 businesses and individuals from across the country were nominated for the prestigious awards this year, which also include categories such as Best Takeaway and Best Chef.
Around 50 regional and national winners were chosen and received their awards at a ceremony at Mayfair Venue, in Romford, Essex on November 15.
The Euro Asia Awards, now in their seventh year, were founded by Bangladeshi chef, Shorif Kahn.
He said: ’The UK is home to some fantastic curry restaurants and takeaways and the awards are a way to give something back to the brilliant people behind them.
‘2023 has been a great year for the country’s curry industry, with business generally back to pre-pandemic levels after a few very tough years.’
For more information on the Euro Asia Curry Awards visit euroasiacurryaward.co.uk.