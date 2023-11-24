News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Curry houses win Best in Northamptonshire gongs at prestigious awards

Two Northamptonshire eateries have been crowned best in the county at an awards celebrating the country’s finest curries.
By Sara Odeen-IsbisterContributor
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kushboo, in High Street, Burton Latimer and Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexander Terrace, Kingsthorpe picked up accolades at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards.

Kushboo won Best Indian Restaurant in Northamptonshire, while Kingsthorpe Spice won Best Indian Takeaway in Northamptonshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The annual event recognises the top curry houses in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.

Most Popular
Kushboo won Best Indian Restaurant in NorthamptonshireKushboo won Best Indian Restaurant in Northamptonshire
Kushboo won Best Indian Restaurant in Northamptonshire

Almost 500 businesses and individuals from across the country were nominated for the prestigious awards this year, which also include categories such as Best Takeaway and Best Chef.

Around 50 regional and national winners were chosen and received their awards at a ceremony at Mayfair Venue, in Romford, Essex on November 15.

The Euro Asia Awards, now in their seventh year, were founded by Bangladeshi chef, Shorif Kahn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: ’The UK is home to some fantastic curry restaurants and takeaways and the awards are a way to give something back to the brilliant people behind them.

Kingsthorpe Spice won Best Indian Takeaway in NorthamptonshireKingsthorpe Spice won Best Indian Takeaway in Northamptonshire
Kingsthorpe Spice won Best Indian Takeaway in Northamptonshire

‘2023 has been a great year for the country’s curry industry, with business generally back to pre-pandemic levels after a few very tough years.’

For more information on the Euro Asia Curry Awards visit euroasiacurryaward.co.uk.

Related topics:Northamptonshire