Cricket club saves thousands with new energy contract procured by local business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local energy procurement business Apertus Group have reinforced and strengthened their relationship with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC), procuring them an energy contract that has saved the club tens of thousands of pounds.

Apertus Group has had a long relationship with NCCC, providing energy consultancy services, procuring the club vehicles for overseas players, and sponsoring the scoreboard in recent years. This latest development in their relationship has seen Apertus Group organise and procure new electricity and gas contracts for the County Ground.

These new contracts have saved the club a large amount of money, primarily via eliminating standing charges. A standing charge is an amount charged by an energy provider per day regardless of the amount of energy used. However, one of the club’s largest energy consuming facilities, the floodlights, are used very irregularly, only 25 days out of the year. However, their presence raises the standing charges significantly due to the potential energy usage that running them more frequently would entail. By eliminating the standing charges and negotiating a per-unit contract, Apertus Group has created a saving of approximately 24%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Newsham, Head of Energy Services at Apertus Group, commented: “The cricket club doesn’t use energy like your average business; their usage spikes during games but is usually a lot lower, so it was important to organise a contract that suited them. We’re very happy with the deal we’ve achieved, and we hope we can help more sports clubs in the future with their unique energy needs.”

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

Grant McKenna, Managing Director at Apertus Group commented, “We’re very happy to have reinforced our relationship with NCCC and saved them money in the process. The club is an excellent sporting asset to Northampton, and we’ll be supporting them across all competitions in the ongoing season.”