Cransley Hospice Trust backs national appeal for increased funding

Cransley Hospice Trust supports Hospice UK in its appeal for the government to take urgent action and help hospices as they feel the impact of rising costs for energy, food and staff pay. Rising costs over several years have meant hospices across the UK are facing growing financial pressure. Statutory funding has not kept pace with rising costs and changing needs and hospice sector finances are the worst they have been for 20 years.

With the number of people in the UK needing palliative care also expected to rise by at least 25% by 2048, a strong and well-integrated hospice sector will be key to meeting this growing need.

Locally Cransley Hospice Trust is working hard to increase its fundraising income to meet the growing demands of an ageing population with complex needs. The charity relies on the support of the local community and raises funds to enable a better end of life experience for people who have a life-limiting illness and require specialist care and support in the last year of their life.

Director of Income Generation and Communications, Rachel Herrick said “The fundraising environment is incredibly challenging, and our community continues to feel the effects of the cost-of-living crisis. We are very grateful to our loyal supporters who help in many different ways but we are very aware that times are hard financially and as an organisation we are continuously adapting and innovating, thinking of new fundraising initiatives that inspire people to get involved and raise funds to support the work that we do.”

Rachel Herrick, Director of Income Generation and Communications for Cransley Hospice Trust

As an example of what these funds enable is the recently launched a new website with a 24/7 digital information service for patients, families, carers, and professionals in North Northamptonshire, accessible in eight different languages and with tools for anyone with a visual impairment.

Anyone can access the calendar of sensational fundraising events and activities on the website: www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/. They will find all the details of how to get involved and how their fundraising will make a significant difference to patients and their families at the most difficult of times.