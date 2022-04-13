Cranford pub named county's best - and it's up for national title

Cranford’s Red Lion pub has been named as the best in the county – and it could be crowned as the finest in Britain.

The High Street free house won the Northamptonshire title in the National Pub & Bar Awards, which aims to put the nation’s best businesses in the spotlight.

They are one of 94 county winners who will go head-to-head for the national title – as well as one of 15 regional titles – at a red carpet celebration in London on June 22.

The Red Lion, Cranford.

The pub, which won a silver award in the Dining Venue of the Year category at the 2021/22 Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards, is run by owners Richard Gordon and Sonya Harvey.

They also own The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood and The Snooty Fox in Lowick, which recently opened after a two-year battle against the challenges of the Covid pandemic.

Richard said: “We are really proud of what the whole team has achieved.

"Tomorrow we’re celebrating the four-year anniversary of us taking over and to get through to the national finals of the Pub & Bar Awards is amazing.

"It’s a testament to all of the staff here and the great customers.”

The four other pubs competing for the East Midlands award are The Knight & Garter (Leicester, Leicestershire), The Olive Branch (Clipsham, Rutland), The Cock Inn (Mugginton, Derbyshire) and The Radcliffe (Radcliffe on Trent, Nottinghamshire).

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine which hosts the event, said: “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

"These 94 county winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit.”