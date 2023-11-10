County’s business achievements recognised at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event opened with the presentation of the new Northamptonshire ICON Award, established to recognise individuals or organisations who have achieved outstanding success in their field and who embody excellence.The award was presented to Northampton Saints player, England Rugby international and local legend Courtney Lawes, who announced his retirement from international rugby at the close of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The rest of the event saw fifteen awards given to some incredible companies and individuals for their contributions to the county’s economy and business achievements, including awards for specific sectors such as the food and drink, legal and accountancy sectors; as well as for sustainability and community initiatives.

This year’s winners featured the cream of the crop from the local business community from a variety of sectors. Insurance group Staysure triumphed in the BIG Business of the Year category, while automotive oil specialist Mannol UK was named Business of the Year. The coveted Innovation Award was taken home by Vulcan Works and West Northamptonshire Council for the new co-working space which opened earlier this year in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter.

The culmination of the event was the presentation of the Contribution to Northamptonshire Award, which this year went to Rachel Mallows MBE DL. Rachel, whose own business, The Mallows Company, is a support and training consultancy based in Bozeat, is also the founder and driving force behind the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards, which has been celebrating the county’s food and drink sector since 2009. She has also been involved in many other charitable initiatives across Northamptonshire over many years.

The full list of NBEA winners can be seen below.

The business awards will be followed by the Northamptonshire Education Awards on Friday 10th November, also taking place at the County Ground, the home of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, and hosted by broadcaster Eamonn Holmes.

Managing Director of All Things Business Ben Thomas said: “This event was an excellent capstone to a brilliant year for the local economy and business community. The event has continued to grow and it’s a testament to our county’s businesses that it only gets more difficult for the independent judges to decide on the winners each year.

“Thank you to Rob Beckett for doing an incredible job as host and the amazing sponsors who have supported this year’s ceremony. Without them, we would not be able to continue to host Northamptonshire’s biggest awards show, and to celebrate the businesses that make it so amazing.”

See the full list of winners below:

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR

Abi Almond – J Sweeney Accountants Ltd

NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Hunsbury Homes

LAND AND DEVELOPMENT AWARD

78 Derngate

INNOVATION AWARD

Vulcan Works and West Northamptonshire Council

COMMUNITY PROJECT OR PERSON OF THE YEAR

Groundwork Northamptonshire – The Green Patch

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

Hireful

MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Moore

LEGAL FIRM OF THE YEAR

Howes Percival LLP

FOOD & DRINK AWARD

Saffron

ACCOUNTANCY FIRM OF THE YEAR

KRW Accountants

BUSINESSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Rachel Rowley – Encore Environment

BUSINESSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jevgenij Lyzko – Mannol Ltd

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Iota Interiors

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Mannol UK

BIG BUSINESS OF THE YEAR