Councillors Lora and Graham Lawman join Beat Route Community Radio

Beat Route Radio is proud to welcome two of Northamptonshire’s most dedicated public servants to its broadcasting family. Former North Northants Councillors, Lora and Graham Lawman will be hosting a brand-new show - ‘Community Matters’ - every Monday from 11am to 2pm, starting Monday 11th August.

With a combined six decades of service to local communities, Lora and Graham are turning the page to a fresh chapter—using radio to continue championing local initiatives and inspiring civic pride across Northamptonshire.

Having held many leadership roles in local politics, Lora stepped down from her final post as Chairman of North Northamptonshire Council and Graham from roles at NNC and as leader of Wellingborough Town Council, bringing with them a legacy of impact and a passion for public engagement. Both are still heavily involved in local causes and organisations.

Lora and Graham Lawman pictured

Lora said ‘’I am absolutely delighted to join Beat Route Radio and sit on the other side of the microphone! Many people have often said they didn’t know about events or organisations that help our wonderful community. We want to help spread the word, have some great music to listen to and have some very interesting people , whom we met over the years, being interviewed to tell their story. Northamptonshire became my home in 1987 and I love the area. Our residents, and so often those who do wonderful work without much recognition, make this area very special and it’s important to connect with residents in meaningful ways."

Graham added, “There is so much going on in the area and, too often, we are not aware of it, whether it’s events, services or advice or how things work locally, so we want to provide somewhere that tells the tales, promotes the events, lets people now about what is out there as well as giving everybody the chance to contribute and phone in and ask. Local radio is a wonderful medium for that, going right into peoples' homes and cars. We’ll be playing some great music in between all that, too! I look forward to being part of Beat Route Radio with Lora."

Listeners can expect lively conversation, local news, information on what’s on, interviews with community figures, and a healthy dose of optimism for the future of Northamptonshire.

Tune in Monday 11th August at 11am to Lora and Graham by asking Alexa to “Play Beat Route Radio” or visit the web site www.beatrouteradio.co.uk and click “PLAY NOW” and be part of this exciting new journey with two local heroes who’ve never stopped giving back.

We both chose to work with Beat Route Radio as their community engagement is absolutely superb and is a brilliant station to become involved in. We have known the radio station since its inception over 7 years ago and it has grown beyond recognition, serving Northamptonshire residents.

Ian Griffiths of Beat Route Radio added; Sharon and I are absolutely blown away and honoured that two local heroes of Lora and Grahams calibre would choose Beat Route Radio as their ‘Radio-Home" given the choices they had.

We welcome Lora and Graham to the Beat Route Family, they survived their first Presenters BBQ last week and still they came back!

Many people have often said to Graham and I or on social media, that they didn’t know about events or organisations that help our wonderful community. We want to help Beat Route Radio , who are already much aligned with the community, to spread the word even further, listen to some great music and have some very interesting people , whom we met over the years, being interviewed to tell their story. Northamptonshire became my home in 1987 and I love the area. Our residents, and so often those who do wonderful work without much recognition, make this area very special and it’s important to connect with residents in meaningful ways."