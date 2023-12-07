Council Chairman launches new show homes In Corby

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ brand new show homes at Priors Hall Park in Corby were officially unveiled by the Chair of North Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Barbara Jenney.

Following the ribbon-cutting with Cllr Jenney, the show homes are available to view offering the very latest interior design inspiration and a chance to envisage what living at the development will be like.

The show homes, expertly designed by Edward Thomas Interiors, include Barratt Homes’ four bedroom Radleigh and Hesketh, and David Wilson Homes’ four bedroom Holden and Hertford show homes.

Cllr Barbara Jenney, said: “I was delighted to visit and officially launch Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ brand new show homes at Priors Hall Park.

“It was very interesting to see how these homes have been designed, as well as the plans for the wider development.”

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re very excited to have officially opened the doors to our new show homes at our Priors Hall Park development, and we’d like to thank Cllr Jenney for joining us to mark the occasion.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and see how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Priors Hall Park is set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, with cycle paths and walking routes that provide easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as direct trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in little over an hour.