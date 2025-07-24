Corby’s Rockingham Forest Hotel reopens as voco by IHG with £4 Million makeover

Corby’s iconic Rockingham Forest Hotel emerged from its former Best Western identity and relaunched as voco Rockingham Forest Corby, part of IHG’s upscale boutique brand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September 2024, Avidity Hotels, a joint venture led by hotelier siblings Daniel and Antony Woodcock, alongside Mulberry Commercial Property, took ownership of the 86 bedroom property. The group committed over £3.5 million (now clarified as a £4 million refurbishment) to modernise and expand the hotel, injecting fresh momentum into Corby’s hospitality and events sector.

The property officially transitioned from Best Western to voco by IHG in July 2025, offering guests a vibrant, comfort-led experience under a globally recognised brand. The refurbishment adds 17 new en-suite rooms, bringing the total to 103 rooms, each featuring premium bedding, walk-in showers, and interactive flat‑screen TVs.

Upgraded Spaces & Amenities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deli

The Embers Bar & Grill and newly designed deli/café will serve locally sourced dishes, signature cocktails, and all‑day dining options. The deli is open daily 7am-5pm, with Embers Bar & Grill opening nightly at 5.30pm.

and newly designed deli/café will serve locally sourced dishes, signature cocktails, and all‑day dining options. The deli is open daily 7am-5pm, with Embers Bar & Grill opening nightly at 5.30pm. A fitness suite will open alongside the upgraded guest areas and meeting facilities later in the year.

will open alongside the upgraded guest areas and meeting facilities later in the year. The hotel’s Rockingham Suite, the largest space in Corby, now comfortably hosts up to 350 guests, ideal for weddings, conferences, and corporate events. The sprung dance floor makes for the best dance events and competitions. There are also two private dining rooms / function rooms within Embers Bar & Grill that seat up to 16 people each or 40 when combined.

Group General Manager Marie Nickerson, who also oversees Holiday Inn Express in Kettering, leads the relaunch. She emphasises preserving the existing staff while elevating service and guest experiences:

“We are incredibly lucky to be retaining the existing team… together we are focused on a new and successful future for the hotel.”

Avidity Hotels has stated that its goal is to restore the venue's reputation as Corby’s top location for weddings, sporting events, and festive celebrations—once regarded as the town’s flagship gathering place.

New Hotel Logo

Allen Tew, head of Sales for voco Rockingham Forest Corby and Holiday Inn Express Kettering, says ‘As someone who knows the area very well and has a history of working at this hotel, it is a real joy to put this hotel back on the map and offer the local community such a beautiful venue’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refurbishment commenced in September 2024 and is scheduled to continue until August 2025 — with the hotel remaining open throughout. Recruitment for additional roles is underway across departments to support the relaunch.

This transformation positions the hotel as a regional hub for business and leisure. Corby’s strategic location—by Rockingham Castle and with easy transport links to London and the Midlands—bolsters its appeal to travellers and event organisers. With improved facilities and a fresh brand identity, the relaunch is expected to drive tourism and deliver job opportunities for the local community. voco Rockingham Forest Corby will be the place to see, and be seen for Christmas parties, wedding and events.

Come along and see for yourself on Sunday 27th July when the hotel opens its doors for the local community to come and see the transformation. There will be a selection of games, bouncy castles, cups & saucers and entertainment a plenty along the way, and a selection food and drink offerings with some free tasters from the new a la carte menu. Bring the kids along for a fun-filled day and meet the wonderful team behind voco Rockingham Forest Corby. The Community Day starts at 11am and finishes around 5pm with a Happy Hour in Embers Bar & Grill.

Our Sales and Events team will be on site and happy to show you the facilities and assist with any booking queries. For advanced appointments please email [email protected]