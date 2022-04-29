Corby warehouse goes on market for £10.5m in huge sale and leaseback deal

The Euramax site in Brunel Road is being marketed by Potter Learoyd

A massive Corby warehouse has gone on the market for a whopping £10.5m.

The 150,000 square foot Euramax plant in Corby employs up to 120 people manufacturing pre-coated aluminium strips for caravans. But two of its units – about half of the total site – are now surplus to its requirements.

So the Dutch firm has decided to sell the whole six-acre site in Brunel Road and lease back half of it for its own use.

It’s on the market with Potter Learoyd, who are based at Corby Enterprise Centre and have been one of the town’s leading commercial letting agents for ten years.

Marcus Learoyd said: “Part of Euramax’s business moved to another site so they’re hoping to attract a new owner for the whole site.

“They’ll then lease back the half they’re using. It’s great that we’re keeping these jobs in Corby and attracting a new business to the vacant part of the building.

"It’s would really suit a firm that wants to use it for manufacturing or production.

"We’ve had considerable interest already which is really encouraging.”

Corby is a hot destination for firms looking to relocate partly because of its location at the centre of the country.

Marcus said: “I think the catalyst for the latest surge in investment has really been the improvements to the A43. Things have really taken off again since then.”