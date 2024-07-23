Corby warehouse gets £11 million new business boost after welcoming thirteen new customers
Warehousing is currently going through a turbulent time because of post-Brexit staff shortages and rising costs.
But Europa Warehouse, which has its worldwide HQ in Corby, has secured 13 new customers, worth £11m this year.
The Corby team of 140 is based at Midlands Logistics Park. Spread across its portfolio of three sites – including its sister sites in Dartford and Birmingham – Europa has secured new customer contracts from multiple eCommerce and retail sectors, including drinks, packaging, toys, luggage, apparel, industrial and nutrition.
Europa Warehouse, which is the third-party logistics (3PL) division of the UK’s largest independent logistics provider Europa Worldwide Group, has taken on 13 new customers – including global eCommerce brands launching in the UK for the first time – with the fulfilment expertise, scalability and flexibility needed to succeed.
One of the new customers is The Great British Exchange, a company helping small suppliers into the UK’s leading retailers.
Stephen Fletcher, Chief Operating Officer at Arovo, GB Exchange’s parent company, said: “We approached Europa needing a full-service fulfilment solution; something we could easily integrate our suppliers into, with opportunities to scale up in the future.
“The moment we walked through the doors, we knew we were in a safe pair of hands. The team was enthusiastic, dedicated and open to collaboration, and Europa’s general approach to fulfilment can take the pressure off us, allowing us to invest in growing the brands we work with. The team very much felt like an extension of our team”.
Europa’s new customers are utilising the complete mix of warehouse fulfilment services from Europa’s three sites, from shared-user automation to kitting, de-nesting and returns.
Common requirements for these brands include the need for an experienced 3PL supplier that would scale to fit their needs, with a customer-centric and collaborative approach.
Dionne Redpath, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Warehouse at Europa Worldwide Group, said: “These new contracts mark the exciting next phase of growth and we’re delighted to have welcomed new brands to the Europa Warehouse family. Our new customers will benefit from our enhanced capabilities and investment in both manual solutions and shared-user automation over the past 18 months.
“The scale of this success shows that the market is very responsive to our value proposition, our scale and ability to meet customer demand.
“Our warehouses are strategically located to have direct access to inbound and outbound onward distribution networks which, when combined with the ability to onboard business quickly, offers our customers a high-quality, futureproofed service and good value for money.”
Europa Warehouse has three big sheds, offering over 1million sq. ft. of 3PL fulfilment space and in all cases, customers have access to market leading road, air and sea divisions giving a unique opportunity to manage customers’ end-to-end supply chains.
Dionne added “In addition to exceptional service levels, approach and location many of the new contracts are utilising additional Europa services, such as road, sea or air freight – ensuring a consistent, seamless approach.
“These entrepreneurial companies regardless of the sector or requirement all want consistency, and high-quality services from a trusted supplier who is passionate about doing the best job for them.”
