Whether it is a local charity that relies on donations to carry out its work in the community, or a group or organisation that makes a real difference to local people, Taylor Wimpey is encouraging people from Corby to nominate groups or organisations they think are most deserving of a helping hand.

Suggestions can be made by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected].

All nominations will need to be received by Wednesday 8th May 2024 and Taylor Wimpey will then select one group or organisation to receive the £500 donation.

Corby residents invited to nominate a good cause for £500 donation

Steven Clarke, Technical Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “Local groups and charities rely heavily on the support they receive and it’s really important to us to give back to the communities in which we build.

“There’s no one better than local people to let us know who is making a real difference in the community so, if you know a worthy cause in your area who could benefit from a donation from us, we’d love to hear from you.”