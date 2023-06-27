News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Corby modular housing factory TopHat orders 59 top-spec robots to 'work' at new site

TopHat is due to open Europe’s largest housing factory in Corby next summer
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST

A Corby firm that will roll a house-per-hour off its production line has placed an order for 59 state-of-the-art robots to help production in its new factory.

Up to 1,000 people will be given green-tech jobs at the 650,000 square foot site at Magna Park – the former Cowthick Plantation – alongside the robots when it opens next summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TopHat, which already delivers 800 homes per year from its HQ in Derby, already has a large order placed for 226 ultra-low carbon homes when production begins in Corby.

Here's what the new Corby TopHat factory will look likeHere's what the new Corby TopHat factory will look like
Here's what the new Corby TopHat factory will look like
Most Popular

Now, the firm has reserved 59 specially-made robots from Kuka Robotics in Germany. They are currently being tested ready for installation later in the year. New video shows the robots in action.

 TopHat says the robots will help in its mission to design and build homes which have exceptional architectural flexibility, are low in embodied carbon and require a low amount of energy to run.  

Jordan Rosenhaus, founder and chief executive of TopHat, said: “New homes built to the highest standards are desperately needed to help solve the UK housing crisis. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Combining our design platform with cutting edge robotics will enable TopHat to build energy efficient, high quality homes at scale for an affordable price.”

One of the TopHat robots being tested before installation in CorbyOne of the TopHat robots being tested before installation in Corby
One of the TopHat robots being tested before installation in Corby

Magna Park is being built at the former Cowthick Plantation site off the A43 in Corby and, with units of up to a million square feet available, will be one of the country’s largest purpose-built logistics parks.

Magna Park in Corby is still in the construction stages. Image: Courtesy GLPMagna Park in Corby is still in the construction stages. Image: Courtesy GLP
Magna Park in Corby is still in the construction stages. Image: Courtesy GLP
The type of houses that TopHat could be building in CorbyThe type of houses that TopHat could be building in Corby
The type of houses that TopHat could be building in Corby
Related topics:CorbyEuropeDerbyGermany