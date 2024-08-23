Corby massage therapist celebrates 1,000th appointment with a balance of care and precision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local therapist advocates for effective, warm-hearted treatment as he reaches big milestone

Celebrating his 1,000th appointment, Alex Hogan from EP Massage, a dedicated Swedish and Sports Massage therapist based in Corby, reflects on the challenges clients face when seeking effective massage therapy.

“It’s hard to find a good massage these days,” he admits. “People often see treatments as either a soft, fluffy spa experience that doesn’t really tackle pain, or a strict sports massage that can feel cold and clinical. My goal has always been to provide something that truly helps while keeping the warmth and bedside manner intact.”

This milestone is a testament to the EP Massage approach, blending the therapeutic benefits of sports massage with the comforting touch of Swedish techniques, ensuring that his clients feel both cared for and relieved from their pain.

Client guest book filled cover to cover

'The good thing about Corby is that when you treat one person well, they'll tell 400 of their friends and family. It's a really helpful community' Alex continues.

As a therapist who wears many hats, Alex takes pride in continuing his education and staying up to date with the latest techniques in the field. He understands that the needs of his clients are ever-evolving, and so too must his methods.

“In this job you have to keep learning,” he says. “What works for one person might not work for another. I’m always looking for new ways to provide the best care possible."

The 1,000th appointment milestone is not just a number to Alex — it’s a testament to the relationships he has built with his clients over the years. Many have been with him since the early days of his practice and continue to return, trusting him with their ongoing health and recovery.

New improved massage couch

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is seeing the progress my clients make over time,” He says with a smile. “Whether it’s helping someone recover from a serious injury or simply making it easier for them to get through their workday without pain, knowing that I’ve made a positive impact on their lives is really fulfilling.”

Looking ahead, Alex is excited about what the future holds for his practice. He plans to continue expanding his services, offering more workshops to educate the community on how to take better care of their bodies.

As for reaching the 1,000th appointment milestone, Alex credits his success to the trust and support of his clients.

“This journey has been incredible, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way,” he reflects. “I've never been able to big myself up much, but it's the clients who leave amazing touching reviews that keeps the treatment room going”.

Celebrating success

For those in the Corby area looking for a massage therapist who combines clinical skill with a caring touch, EP Massage is ready to welcome new clients into the practice. With a dedication to balancing effective treatment with a warm, inviting atmosphere, it’s no wonder he’s reached this significant milestone, and shows no signs of slowing down.