Corby fruit manufacturer begins work to help solve the 'plastics problem'

An award-winning Corby fruit factory is hoping to help find a solution to the plastics problem by launching a research hub.

Blue Skies, which is based on the Oakley Hay Industrial Estate, has teamed up with Waitrose and the University of Northampton Centre for Sustainable Business Practices to launch an industry Research and Development Hub to find ground-breaking solutions to sustainability challenges, with its first focus being on plastics.

The Fresh Produce Impact Hub (FRESHPPACT) will collaborate with retailers, manufacturers and agribusinesses in food supply chains that are rooted in developing economies to find high priority social and environmental challenges.

The hub will also work with research partners to push through the adoption of the most promising solutions to those issues.

Blue Skies is a four-times Queen's Award Winner and employs 5,000 staff across South America, Africa, Europe and the UK. Founder Anthony Pile aims to make the wellbeing of his workforce a priority while putting an emphasis on picking, importing and preparing his packaged fruit in the most environmentally-friendly way.

FRESHPPACT has been awarded UKAid grant to develop the operating model and launch three challenge funds to find solutions to problem plastics found in agricultural mulch, workwear and packaging. Solutions may include new technology and business models that mitigate plastic pollution through material substitution, accelerated biodegradation and improved manufacturing and remanufacturing processes.

The UKAid grant has been made via the Sustainable Manufacturing and Pollution Programme (SMEP). The SMEP programme is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The grant has been awarded for an initial period until April 2022.

FRESHPPACT is inviting Expressions of Interest from organisations who would like to be involved in launching the challenge funds and/or identifying solutions. Expressions of Interest may come from (but not limited to) retailers, fresh produce companies, research organisations (including universities) and solutions providers.