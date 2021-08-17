Corby firm's partnership with Kettering Rugby Club continues

The UE Group-sponsored Kettering Rugby Club following a pre-season win at New Brighton

Corby engineering and business services firm UE Group has continued its sponsorship of Kettering Rugby Club through the 2021-22 season.

The UE Group has grown over the past 15 years from an engineering business fabricating parts to a leader in food production engineering, chassis manufacture and industrial training.

Announcing the further support for the club, UE group director Ian Hughes said: "The Blues values reflect our own as they commit to developing talent and promoting positive outcomes in all that they do. Team sports are fantastic for building relationships, learning to work with others and gaining confidence in a competitive environment."

The agreement ensures improvements to the Waverley Road ground can continue and facilities and events which support the club and the local community are able to resume post lockdown.

Peter May, the Blues club secretary, said: "The lockdown put serious pressure on the club as the Matchdays which are our main sources of revenue were cancelled, like so many clubs, we have tried to find innovative ways of raising money but the loss of matchdays for essentially a year have dented our finances considerably.

"Having the UE Group on our team will secure our development plans for both members and the facilities we offer."

The UE Group works across the UK in a range of sectors including pharmaceutical, utilities, leisure home chassis and training to some of the countries largest companies.

Despite the pandemic the group has continued to grow employing more than 80 people and supporting over 100 suppliers.