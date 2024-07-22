Corby estate agent welcomes King’s Speech regulations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby estate agency Belvoir has reassured local landlords following the announcement of new proposed bills in the King’s Speech last week, which will have significant impact on the housing market.

The newly elected Labour government has promised to overhaul the British private rental sector and the suggested laws – including the Renters’ Rights Bill - could mean huge changes for both landlords and tenants.

The legislation will improve tenants’ rights, giving them the opportunity to challenge rent increases, request a pet, avoid bidding wars and abolish no fault evictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belvoir, in George Street, has dispelled fears that the rental market will become tricky to manage for those with investment properties.

Bobby Singh Braich, managing director, Belvoir Corby and Kettering

The leading estate agent has also praised the Awaab’s Law which will legally enforce swift action by landlords on any reported mould or damp issues. All problems must be investigated within two weeks, ensuring safer living conditions.

Belvoir Corby managing director, Bobby Singh Braich, said: “It is more important than ever that landlords have an experienced agent such as Belvoir to help ensure compliance. The new regulations will bring important change for the housing market. Landlords will need to be more aware of new tenant rights and ensure that their properties are meeting the required standards.

“We are proud of the work we do with local landlords to make letting easier for them and enable them to be fair and responsible in their role. We ensure rented homes are safe for tenants with annual gas safety checks and we offer our rent guarantee scheme for peace of mind for landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that our landlords come to Belvoir for support in managing their properties means that they are already responsible landlords, committed to building a fair and long-lasting relationship with their tenants.

“We would always encourage our landlords to behave ethically, dealing promptly with tenant safety issues, and the Awaab’s Law simply puts that in writing.

“We are well versed and prepared for the changes ahead and any landlords who are concerned should give our knowledgeable expert lettings team a call. We can help to guide you through and ensure you stay on the right side of the law, dealing with tenants’ grievances in a timely manner. Working with an impartial intermediary that knows the laws inside out like we do ensures that everyone is dealt with fairly.”