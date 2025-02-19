Corby estate agent continues expansion with appointment of Heidi Barber as new ‘face’ of inspections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a move to further support its growth plans, local estate agent Belvoir Corby has appointed a property professional as its new face of inspections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a wealth of experience in lettings management, Heidi Barber joins an already strong team of property experts working at its George Street office in Corby, which is well-known for its exceptional customer service and friendly staff.

Having started her estate agency career in South Africa working in lettings as a property manager, she spent eight years honing her skills there before moving to the UK in 2005 to work in property management in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four years later Heidi took time out to start a family and her appointment at Belvoir Corby follows 16 years away from work-life to raise her two daughters.

Heidi Barber has joined the team at Belvoir as the face of inspections

Now living in Corby, in her daily role Heidi is well-placed to carry out the wide variety of tasks which include lettings inspections and working closely with tenants and landlords to ensure that any issues or concerns are promptly resolved.

“It’s great to have joined the Belvoir Corby team,” said Heidi. “My role in property inspections means that I get to work closely with both tenants and landlords. Being the link between both gives me the opportunity to be the eyes and ears of all things maintenance and the variety I get from the role is fantastic.”

Commenting on the new addition to the Belvoir Corby team, its managing director, Bobby Singh Braich, said: “It’s an exciting time here at Belvoir as we continue to add new members to the team.

“Heidi has extensive experience in property maintenance and having her on board as the face of inspections has further strengthened the team. We all wish her the best of luck going forward.”